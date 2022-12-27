ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.74 against U.S. dollar

December 27, 2022 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.71 against the dollar, then slipped further to 82.74, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee declined 9 paise to 82.74 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on December 27 as rising crude prices weighed on investor sentiment.

Besides, foreign fund outflows put pressure on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

Besides, foreign fund outflows put pressure on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

Also read: Rupee gains 17 paise to close at 82.65 against U.S. dollar

In the previous session on December 26, the rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 82.65 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19% to 104.11.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45% to $84.30 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 61.14 points or 0.10% higher at 60,627.56. The broader NSE Nifty rose 17.90 points or 0.1% to 18,032.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets on Monday as they sold shares worth ₹497.65 crore, according to exchange data.

"... month-end exporter selling is likely to cap upside in USD/INR. Rupee is likely to trade in a 82.60-82.90 range with sideways price action," IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

According to an official announcement on Monday, China will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 next year, as it reopens its international borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years.

