Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.73 against U.S. dollar in early trade

February 24, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Mumbai

Sustained foreign fund outflows further dented investor sentiments, according to forex traders

PTI

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 82.73 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on February 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 82.73 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Sustained foreign fund outflows further dented investor sentiments, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.67 against the dollar, then fell to 82.73, registering a decline of 9 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.64 against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 104.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.81% to $82.88 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 83.96 points or 0.14% higher at 59,689.76 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 19.25 points or 0.11% to 17,530.50 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,417.24 crore, according to exchange data.

