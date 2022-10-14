Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.32 against U.S. dollar

On Thursday, the local currency had settled at 82.24 against the U.S. dollar.

PTI Mumbai
October 14, 2022 17:04 IST

The rupee rates this week. | Photo Credit: PTI

The rupee depreciated 8 paise to close at 82.32 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as a firm American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.26 and finally settled at 82.32 against the American currency, registering a decline of 8 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the local unit witnessed a high of 82.12 and a low of 82.43 against the greenback.

"Rupee weakened a bit against the dollar in the wake of a hotter-than-expected inflation number that was released on Thursday," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The U.S. CPI was reported at 8.2% against expectations of 8.3%, whereas Core CPI was higher at 6.6%.

ECB officials mentioned that they see the need for fewer rate hikes than expected to calm the inflationary pressure, Mr. Somaiya said, adding that "we expect the USD/INR (Spot) to quote in the range of 82.10 and 82.6".

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.56% to 112.99.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.75% to $93.86 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 684.64 points or 1.20% to end at 57,919.97, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 171.35 points or 1.01% to 17,185.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,636.43 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

