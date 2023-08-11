HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar

Analysts said, weak sentiment in the domestic equity market and elevated level of crude prices nearing USD 87 per barrel also weighed on the domestic unit

August 11, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Indian Rupee notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai June 12, 2013. File. (For Representational purpose only)

Indian Rupee notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai June 12, 2013. File. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 82.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, tracking a firm dollar against major rivals overseas.

Analysts said, weak sentiment in the domestic equity market and elevated level of crude prices nearing USD 87 per barrel also weighed on the domestic unit.

On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India in its bi-monthly monetary policy review decided to keep key interest rate unchanged, but hinted at tighter policy if food prices drive inflation higher.

The American currency regained after US consumer price inflation showed moderation in July, raising hopes that the US Federal Reserve would pause rate hike.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.75 against the US dollar and moved in a narrow range of 82.73 to 82.76. It later traded at 82.74 against the greenback, registering a fall of 8 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee rebounded 19 paise to close at 82.66 against the US dollar after the RBI asked banks to set aside a larger part of incremental deposits under the cash reserve ratio (CRR) as part of measures to take out excess liquidity from the banking system.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05% to 102.57.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.02% lower at USD 86.38 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 229.33 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 65,458.85. The broader NSE Nifty declined 76.05 points or 0.39% to 19,467.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 331.22 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / Mumbai / economy (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.