Rupee falls 7 paise to settle at 83.39 against U.S. dollar

November 30, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee on Thursday snapped a two-day rising streak to settle 6 paise lower at 83.39 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar amid strengthening American currency overseas and rising crude oil prices.

Forex analysts said the rupee remained under pressure as crude prices were close to $84 per barrel ahead of the announcement of the annual production target by oil producer grouping OPEC+.

Investors were also awaiting domestic GDP data to be released later in the day, while the recovery in the dollar attributed to rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will not raise interest rate, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.31 against the dollar and traded between the peak of 83.29 and the lowest level of 83.41 intra-day. It finally settled at 83.39 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a loss of 7 paise over its previous close.

The rupee rose 2 paise to close at 83.32 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, following a gain of 6 paise on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.42% higher at 103.20.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 1% to $83.93 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex went up 86.53 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 66,988.44 points. The Nifty advanced 36.55 points, or 0.18%, to 20,133.15 points.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹71.91 crore, according to exchange data.

