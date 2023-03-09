Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.02 against U.S. dollar

March 09, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day lower by 7 paise at 82.02 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on Thursday tracking a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 81.93 against the greenback and closed at 82.02 (provisional), registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close of 81.95.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.77 and a low of 82.02 against the American dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22% lower at 105.42.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.01% to $82.65 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 541.81 points or 0.90% lower at 59,806.28, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 164.80 points or 0.93% to 17,589.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹3,671.56 crore, according to exchange data.