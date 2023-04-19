ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.11 against U.S. dollar

April 19, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - Mumbai

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market dented investor sentiments

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 82.11 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on April 19, weighed down by firm crude oil prices and a negative trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.10 against the dollar, then fell to 82.11, registering a decline of 7 paise over its last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.04 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04% to 101.78.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.18% to $84.62 per barrel.

The USDINR pair is holding well above 82.00 mark and waiting for the fresh triggers to mark its move past 82.20 levels, CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari said.

Pabari further added that widening deficits, rising oil prices, and squeezing interest rate differentials between US and India set a floor for fresh rounds of outflows from the Indian bond market.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 71.9 points or 0.12% lower at 59,655.11. The broader NSE Nifty declined 15.70 points or 0.09% to 17,644.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹810.60 crore, according to exchange data.

