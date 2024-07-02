GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 83.50 against U.S. dollar

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to settle at 83.44 against the U.S. dollar.

Published - July 02, 2024 04:10 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to settle at 83.50 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong greenback in the overseas market and elevated global crude oil prices.

Besides, a muted trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.51 and hit the intraday high of 83.47 and a low of 83.56 against the American currency during the session.

It finally settled at 83.50 (provisional) against the dollar, 6 paise lower than its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to settle at 83.44 against the U.S. dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias as the strength in the U.S. Dollar and surge in crude oil prices may keep the rupee under downside pressure," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Mr. Choudhary further said the overall positive trend in the domestic markets and expectations of fresh foreign inflows may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and JOLTS job openings data from the U.S.

"USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹83.20 to ₹83.75," Mr. Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09% higher at 105.99.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.76% higher at $87.26 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 34.74 points, or 0.04%, to close at a new peak of 79,441.45 points. The broader NSE Nifty settled 18.10 points, or 0.07%, lower at 24,123.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹426.03 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.