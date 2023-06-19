HamberMenu
Rupee falls 6 paise to 81.96 against U.S. dollar

Crude oil prices were trading lower on Monday with the benchmark Brent crude slipping 1.46% to $75.49 per barrel

June 19, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The rupee fell by 6 paise to 81.96 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on June 19 amid a strong American currency against major rivals overseas.

FII inflows into local equities and falling crude price failed to support the Indian currency, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 81.93 and hit the lowest level of 81.98 before trading at 81.96, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 81.90 against the dollar.

Crude oil prices were trading lower on Monday with the benchmark Brent crude slipping 1.46% to $75.49 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.10% at 102.35.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 179.17 points or 0.28% higher at 63,563.75. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 47.75 points or 0.25% to 18,873.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹794.78 crore, according to exchange data.

