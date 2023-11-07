HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 83.26 against U.S. dollar on FII outflows

At the interbank foreign exchange market, rupee opened at 83.23 and touched a low of 83.27 against the greenback

November 07, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee settled lower by 5 paise at 83.26 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar in a range-bound trade on November 7, tracking a strong American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit while a correction in oil prices provided support to the currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.23 and touched a low of 83.27 against the greenback. It finally settled at 83.26 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 5 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled lower at 83.21 against the U.S. dollar.

Forex traders said the rupee is expected to witness range-bound trade, as investors resorted to dollar buying on account of demand from FPIs, oil and External Commercial borrowing (ECB) redemptions.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.37% higher at 105.60.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.78% to $83.66 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex fell 16.29 points or 0.03% to settle at 64,942.40. The Nifty declined 5.05 points or 0.03% to 19,406.70.

Rupee remained range-bound for the entire session as U.S. dollar buying emerged after a pullback by the dollar index. The dollar moved up as a U.S. Federal Bank official indicated the need for more interest rate hikes to control inflation, said Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Apart from other speakers, the U.S. Fed chairman is scheduled to speak on Wednesday and Thursday and traders may look to see if he backs up the hawkish stance, Singh said.

According to Singh, rupee is likely to trade in a small range on Wednesday also as RBI keeps a control on the rupee value after a small upside was seen on Monday. "RBI has been selling US dollars since the last two months, keeping the rupee well under control and not allowing it to cross 83.30," Singh said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they sold shares worth ₹549.37 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / market and exchange

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.