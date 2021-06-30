Rupee falls 5 paise to 74.28 against U.S. dollar in early trade

On June 29, the rupee had settled at 74.23 against the U.S. dollar.

The Indian rupee depreciated 5 paise to 74.28 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on June 30 as firm American currency and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.23 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.28, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close.

“The obvious risk for the rupee is increasing COVID-19 delta variant cases, which continues to lend support to the greenback and could weigh on sentiments back home,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Moreover, Asian currencies have started flat to marginally weaker against the greenback this Wednesday morning and could also weigh on the local unit, the note added.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.41% to $75.07 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was unchanged at 92.05.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 197.42 points or 0.38% higher at 52,747.08, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.50 points or 0.35% to 15,802.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on June 29 as they purchased shares worth ₹116.63 crore, as per exchange data.