Markets

Rupee falls 40 paise to close at 79.64 against U.S. dollar

 Lower global crude prices and a rally in domestic equities restricted the losses to some extent. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI Mumbai August 08, 2022 16:32 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 16:32 IST

The rupee fell 40 paise to close at 79.64 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid waning risk appetite among investors.

Lower global crude prices and a rally in domestic equities restricted the losses to some extent, Forex dealers said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 79.50 per dollar. It oscillated between a high of 79.45 and a low of 79.65 during the session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It finally settled at 79.64, down 40 paise over its previous close of 79.24.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.25% to 106.57.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.54% to $94.38 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 465.14 points or 0.80% higher at 58,853.07, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 127.60 points or 0.73% to 17,525.10.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,605.81 crore, as per exchange data.

After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors continued their positive stance on Indian equities and invested over ₹14,000 crore in the first week of August amid softening of the dollar index.

This was way higher than the net investment of nearly ₹5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in the entire July, data with depositories showed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
currency values
foreign exchange market
market and exchange
Read more...