Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 79.88 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.85

PTI Mumbai
August 23, 2022 16:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.84 against the U.S. dollar. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at 79.88 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on August 23, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.85 and saw an intra-day high of 79.81 and a low of 79.90 against the American currency.

It finally ended at 79.88, down 4 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at 79.84 against the U.S. dollar.

"Momentum in the dollar has taken off after hawkish comments from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Euro fell below parity as the dollar strengthened across the board. The pound fell sharply as surging energy costs...highlighted the UK cost of living crisis and intensified fears of further economic slowdown," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Somaiya further said the focus will be on the preliminary manufacturing PMI number from the US.

"We expect the USD/INR(Spot) to trade sideways with a positive bias and quote in the range of 79.40 and 80.05," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03% to 109.07.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.53% to $97.96 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 257.43 points or 0.44% higher at 59,031.30 points, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 86.80 points or 0.5% to 17,577.50 points.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹453.77 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
foreign exchange market
financial markets
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app