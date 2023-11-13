Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.32 against U.S. dollar in early trade

November 13, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 83.32 against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Monday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities.

Persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.31 against the dollar. It touched a low of 83.32 in initial deals, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.28 against the American currency.

"We expect the RBI to intervene to bring it within the 83.20-83.30 range. We otherwise expect a range-bound session with volumes being low on account of the festive season," India Forex And Asset Management Pvt Ltd (IFA Global) said in a research note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 105.82, lower by 0.04 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.93% to $80.67 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 262.56 points or 0.40% lower at 64,996.89 points, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 70.55 points or 0.36% to 19,455.00 points.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹190.06 crore, according to exchange data.

India's forex reserves jumped by $4.672 billion to $590.783 for the week ended November 3, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a crucial part of the reserves, rose by $4.392 billion, as per the central bank.

