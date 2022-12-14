  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022ARG 3-0 CRO LIVE, FIFA World Cup semifinal:Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina reaches final

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.64 against US dollar

December 14, 2022 10:24 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representative purpose

Image used for representative purpose | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 82.64 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as a strengthening greenback overseas and risk-off sentiment among investors ahead of the US Fed's interest rate decision weighed on the local unit.

However, a firm trend in domestic equities supported the domestic currency, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened flat at 82.60 against the dollar, then lost some ground to quote at 82.64, registering a decline of 4 paise over its previous close.

In early deals, the rupee was moving in a tight range of 82.60-82.65.

In previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled 9 paise lower at 82.60 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.11% to 104.09.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.33% to USD 80.41 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 238.75 points or 0.38% higher at 62,772.05. The broader NSE Nifty rose 59.40 points or 0.32% to 18,667.40.

The US inflation for November was recorded at 7.1% annually against an annual gain of 7.7% in October, triggering hopes that the US Federal Reserve might be less hawkish in raising interest rates. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by 0.50 percentage points on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in capital markets on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 619.92 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / Money & Investing / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.