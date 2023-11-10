HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 4 paisa to settle at all-time low of 83.33 against U.S. dollar

Earlier, the currency's lowest closing level was recorded at 83.32 versus the dollar on September 18 this year

November 10, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee declined 4 paise to settle at its lifetime low of 83.33 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday, tracking an upward movement in crude oil prices and foreign capital outflows.

Forex traders said investors were awaiting industrial output and inflation data on the domestic front amid a weak American currency overseas and positive cues from equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.28 and plunged to 83.49 against the greenback during intra-day.

It finally settled at its record low of 83.33 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 4 paise from its previous close. Earlier, the currency's lowest closing level was recorded at 83.32 versus the dollar on September 18 this year.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 83.29 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.02% at 105.89.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.81% to $80.66 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed 72.48 points or 0.11% higher at 64,904.68 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 30.05 points or 0.15% to 19,425.35 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,712.33 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.