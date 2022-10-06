Rupee falls 32 paise to close at all-time low of 81.94 against U.S. dollar

Rupee opened on a positive note at 81.52, then pared all the gains to settle at an all-time low of 81.94 against U.S. dollar, registering a decline of 32 paise over its previous close

PTI Mumbai
October 06, 2022 16:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 6, 2022, rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 81.51 and a low of 81.94 against the greenback. Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee plunged 32 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid high volatility as firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 81.52, then pared all the gains to settle at an all-time low of 81.94 against the American currency, registering a decline of 32 paise over its previous close.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.51 and a low of 81.94 against the greenback.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 20 paise to end at 81.62 against the U.S. dollar.

The forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Dussehra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Rupee, after appreciating marginally on Tuesday, is again starting to come under pressure. The dollar strengthened after services PMI and private payrolls numbers from the U.S. came in better than estimates," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Major crosses euro and pound continued to witness selling pressure at higher levels. The focus will be on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting minutes, Mr. Somaiya said.

"We expect the USD/INR (Spot) to quote in the range of 81.20 and 82.05," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.06% to 111.27.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.08% to $93.30 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 156.63 points or 0.27% to end at 58,222.10, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.50 points or 0.33% to 17,331.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,344.63 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
foreign exchange market
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app