Rupee falls 30 paise to 79.47 against U.S. dollar

The domestic unit settled at 30 paise down over its previous close of 79.17.

PTI Mumbai
September 14, 2022 17:04 IST

The rupee declined by 30 paise to close at 79.47 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as higher-than-expected U.S. CPI print resulted in risk-off sentiment among investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.58 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.38 to 79.60 during the session.

The domestic unit finally settled at 79.47, down 30 paise over its previous close of 79.17.

"The Indian rupee remained under pressure amid a broad-based gain in the dollar after much-awaited U.S. inflation data came higher than expected," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The dollar bided well after the rate market started pricing a full percentage point hike in the next week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

"However, recovery in domestic equities and corporate dollar supply gave support to the rupee after a weak opening," Mr. Parmar said, adding that in the near term, spot USDINR is expected to trade in the range of 79.65 to 78.70.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35% lower at 109.43.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced by 0.62% to $93.75 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 224.11 points or 0.37% lower at 60,346.97, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 66.30 points or 0.37% to 18,003.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,956.98 crore, as per exchange data.

