Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 83.14 against U.S. dollar

January 29, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.14 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on January 29, as rising crude oil prices in international markets and dollar demand from importers dented investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as the support from positive domestic equities was offset by persistent foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.14 against the U.S. dollar. During the day, it witnessed an intraday high of 83.13 and a low of 83.15 against the American currency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local unit finally settled at 83.14 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 3 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee rose 1 paisa in a range-bound trade to close at 83.11 against the U.S. dollar.

Forex market was closed on Friday on account of Republic Day.

"The Indian rupee traded in a narrow range amid higher crude oil prices as the risk sentiment improved ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision later this week. The geopolitical uncertainty and Fed stance on rate cuts will decide the direction of forex markets," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Mr. Parmar added that the spot USD/INR is likely to float above 83 before the Fed decision. In the near term, the pair is expected to oscillate between 82.90 to 83.30.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% to 103.55.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading lower by 0.41% to $83.21 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 1,240.90 points, or 1.76%, to settle at 71,941.57. The Nifty jumped 385.00 points, or 1.8%, to 21,737.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,144.06 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves jumped $1.634 billion to $618.937 billion for the week ended January 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.