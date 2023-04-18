ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 82.04 against U.S. dollar

April 18, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Mumbai

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.01 against the dollar.

PTI

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 82.04 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, tracking negative sentiments in the domestic equities market.

Forex traders said a weak greenback against major currencies and falling crude prices, however, resisted the fall in the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened strong at 81.99 against the dollar. During intra-day, it climbed to 81.96 and hit the lowest level of 82.09.

It finally ended the session at 82.04 (provisional), 3 paise lower from its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.37% to 101.73.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.32% to $84.49 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 183.74 points or 0.31% lower at 59,727.01 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 46.70 points or 0.26% to 17,660.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹533.20 crore, according to exchange data.

