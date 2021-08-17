Markets

Rupee falls 3 paise to 74.27 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee declined 3 paise to 74.27 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on August 17, tracking the firm American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.23 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.27, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close amid muted domestic equities.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the U.S. dollar.

The Forex market was closed on August 16 on account of 'Parsi New Year'.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.09% at 92.70.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.03% to $69.53 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 1.69 points higher at 55,584.27, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 0.85 points or 0.01% higher to 16,563.90.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,088.32 crore, as per exchange data.


Comments
