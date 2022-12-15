Rupee falls 27 paise to end at 82.76 against U.S. dollar

December 15, 2022 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Mumbai

A massive sell-off in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee declined by 27 paise to close at 82.76 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its hawkish stance dented investor sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

A massive sell-off in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened sharply lower at 82.63 against the greenback and witnessed a high of 82.41 and a low of 82.77.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It finally settled at 82.76, down 27 paise over its previous close of 82.49.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.56% to 104.35.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.76% to $76.54 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 878.88 points or 1.40% lower at 61,799.03. The broader NSE Nifty fell 245.40 points or 1.32% to 18,414.90.

The US Fed on Wednesday increased interest rates by 50 basis points on expected lines and signalled more hikes ahead to fight inflation. The US central bank raised the interest rate to 4.25-4.50% to the highest level in 15 years.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in capital markets on Wednesday as they bought shares worth ₹372.16 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US