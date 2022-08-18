Rupee falls 23 paise to 79.68 against U.S. dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 29 paise to settle at 79.45 against the dollar

PTI Mumbai
August 18, 2022 10:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo for representation purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The rupee depreciated 23 paise to 79.68 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.60 against the U.S. dollar, then fell to 79.68, registering a decline of 23 paise over the last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 29 paise to settle at 79.45 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06% to 106.64, as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes showed that though things are slowing in the U.S., the Fed is not done with the rate hikes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.14% to $93.78 per barrel.

"Higher dollar index is offset by lower oil prices keeping the rupee in a narrow range while 10-year bond yields of India have gained as oil prices fall," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 229.29 points or 0.38% lower at 60,030.84, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 61.15 points or 0.34% to 17,883.10.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹2,347.22 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance
financial markets
stocks

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app