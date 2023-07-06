Rupee falls 22 paise to close at 82.47 against U.S. dollar

July 06, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee depreciated by 22 paise to close at 82.47 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on July 6, weighed down by a stronger American currency in the overseas market and elevated crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.36 against the dollar and settled at 82.47 (provisional), down 22 paise from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee touched a high of 82.36 and a low of 82.55 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 82.25 against the dollar.

Forex traders said the U.S. dollar gained on safe-haven demand amid risk aversion and rising expectations of a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy in July.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, witnesssed a marginal decline of 0.11% to 103.26. Despite the fall, the dollar index is trading at elevated levels of 103 and this weighed on the domestic unit.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.29% to $76.87 per barrel.

"The Indian rupee registered the biggest single-day loss in a month against the U.S. dollar following the hawkish June FOMC minutes and short covering from the rupee bulls," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Mr. Parmar further noted that Spot USDINR is expected to head towards 82.80 and is expected to find support around 82.10.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 339.60 points or 0.52% higher to touch an all-time high of 65,785.64 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 98.80 points or 0.51% to its life-time high of 19,497.30 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,603.15 crore, according to exchange data.