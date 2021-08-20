Markets

Rupee falls 20 paise to 74.44 against U.S. dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee declined 20 paise to 74.44 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking a lacklustre trend in domestic equities.   | Photo Credit: Partha Pratim Sharma

The Indian rupee declined 20 paise to 74.44 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking a lacklustre trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.38 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.44, registering a fall of 20 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the U.S. dollar.

The forex market was closed on Thursday on account of 'Muharram'.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading down 0.04% at 93.52.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.53% to $66.80 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 303.53 points or 0.55% lower at 55,325.96, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 115.00 points or 0.69% to 16,453.85.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹595.32 crore, as per exchange data.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 11:09:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-falls-20-paise-to-7444-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade/article36010797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY