 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 2 paise to hit new all-time low of 84.39 against U.S. dollar

The rupee hits new lifetime low of 84.39 against USD, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and equities

Published - November 11, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain under pressure unless there is a softening in the dollar index or a slowdown in foreign fund outflows. File

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain under pressure unless there is a softening in the dollar index or a slowdown in foreign fund outflows. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Declining for the fourth straight session, the rupee dropped 2 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 84.39 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday (November 11, 2024), weighed down by persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain under pressure unless there is a softening in the dollar index or a slowdown in foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.38 against the U.S. dollar. During the session, the local currency touched a high of 84.37 and a low of 84.39. It finally settled at 84.39 (provisional), registering a loss of 2 paise against its previous close.

On Friday (November 8, 2024), the rupee dropped 5 paise to hit the lowest level of 84.37 against the U.S. dollar, registering a decline for the third straight session.

In the last four sessions, the local unit has lost 30 paise against the greenback.

The USD-INR pair fell to a record low on Monday (November 11, 2024) as the U.S. dollar index strengthened on Donald Trump's growth agenda optimism. Foreign investors, following an outflow of $11 billion in October, have withdrawn around $1.50 billion from Indian equities in November.

What Trump 2.0 means for India and South Asia

The Reserve Bank's intervention may support the domestic currency. Moreover, traders look forward to the India and the U.S. CPI inflation data scheduled to be released this week, Praveen Singh — Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said, adding the domestic currency is expected to trade with a bearish tilt in the near future.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.29% higher at 105.30.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.04% to $73.10 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 9.83 points, or 0.01%, to close at 79,496.15 points, while Nifty fell 6.90 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 24,141.30 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday (November 8, 2024), as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,404.04 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves declined by $2.675 billion to $682.13 billion for the week ended November 1, the RBI said on Friday (November 8, 2024).

In the previous week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion. At September-end, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $704.885 billion.

Published - November 11, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Related Topics

market and exchange / currency values / economy, business and finance / foreign exchange market

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.