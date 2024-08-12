GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 83.97 against U.S. dollar

Forex traders said for the USD/INR pair 84.00 level is acting as a psychological resistance

Published - August 12, 2024 04:53 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
A currency trader is pictured through the symbol for the Indian Rupee on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai.

A currency trader is pictured through the symbol for the Indian Rupee on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day lower by 2 paise at 83.97 (provisional) against the American currency on Monday (August 12, 2024), as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of key domestic macroeconomic data.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee declined on a positive tone in the U.S. dollar and a surge in crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.95 and touched an intraday low of 83.98 and finally settled at 83.97 (provisional) against the American currency, lower by 2 paise from its previous close.

The local unit had slumped 37 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.09 against the U.S. dollar on August 5. On Friday (August 9, 2024), the rupee settled for the day higher by 2 paise at 83.95 against U.S. dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on strength in the U.S. dollar and rising global crude oil prices. Selling pressure from foreign investors and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may further pressurise the rupee," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Forex traders said for the USD/INR pair 84.00 level is acting as a psychological resistance. Market participants are also awaiting cues from the Indian CPI inflation and IIP numbers scheduled to be released later in the day.

Moreover, investors may remain cautious ahead of U.S. CPI, retail sales and consumer confidence data from the US this week. "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹83.75 to ₹84.25," Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% higher at 103.18.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.85% to $80.34 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 56.99 points, or 0.07%, to 79,648.92 points. The Nifty fell 20.50 points, or 0.08%, to 24,347.00 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹406.72 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves jumped by $7.533 billion to a new record high of $674.919 billion during the week ended August 2, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

