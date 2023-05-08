ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 81.80 against U.S. dollar

May 08, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened on a positive note at 81.76 but pared early gains to settle 2 paise lower at 81.80 against the U.S. dollar

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee pared initial gains to settle lower by 2 paise at 81.80 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on May 8, tracking a recovery in crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee consolidated in a narrow range as the gains from weak American currency and positive domestic equities were negated by a recovery in crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened on a positive note at 81.76 but pared early gains to settle 2 paise lower at 81.80 against the U.S. dollar despite a firm trend in domestic equities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the day, the rupee touched a high of 81.70 and a low of 81.82 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07% to 101.13.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.93% to $76.75 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated today on a sharp recovery in crude oil prices. However, the weak U.S. Dollar and positive domestic equities cushioned the downside, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The U.S. Dollar declined amid renewed concerns over the banking sector.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on the rise in risk appetite in global markets and the weak U.S. Dollar. FIIs have remained net buyers over the past seven consecutive sessions.

"However, recovery in crude oil prices may cap sharp upside. Investors may remain cautious ahead of inflation data from India and the U.S. later this week. We expect USD/INR spot to trade in between 81.20 to 82.20 in the near term," Choudhary said.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 709.96 points or 1.16% to close at 61,764.25. The broader NSE Nifty rose 195.40 points or 1.08% to settle at 18,264.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth ₹777.68 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves jumped $4.532 billion to $588.78 billion for the week ended April 28, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped $2.164 billion to $584.248 billion in the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US