GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.95 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Forex traders said from a macroeconomic standpoint, the rupee’s downside appears well-contained

Published - August 28, 2024 10:40 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rupee depreciated 2 paise to 83.95 against the US dollar in morning trade on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said from a macroeconomic standpoint, the rupee's downside appears well-contained, with the 84-level acting as a crucial support, likely bolstered by expected RBI intervention to prevent further depreciation.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.94, then lost further ground and touched 83.95, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 83.93 against the American currency.

According to CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari the Reserve Bank's interventions not only seem to limit the rupee's downside but also cap its appreciation.

"This was evident earlier in the week when, despite significant dollar weakness, the rupee remained steady, unlike other emerging market currencies that experienced notable gains," Pabari said.

The rupee is expected to trade within a narrow range in the near term, with an upside limit around 83.80 and solid support near 84.05, with a broader range of 83.60 to 84.05 in the medium term, Pabari added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.17 % to 100.72 points.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.14% to $79.66 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 43.51 points, or 0.05%, to 81,668.25 points, while the Nifty was down by 21.85 points, or 0.09%, to 24,995.90 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,503.76 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / financial markets / market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.