Rupee falls 2 paise to 81.96 against U.S. dollar in early trade

May 11, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Mumbai

According to forex traders, positive sentiments in the domestic equities market and inflow of foreign funds provided support to the Indian currency.

PTI

The rupee declined 2 paise to 81.96 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday | representative image | Photo Credit: AFP

The rupee declined 2 paise to 81.96 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday amid weak sentiments in the Asian markets and upward movement in the crude oil price.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.97 against the dollar and touched 81.93. It slipped to 81.96 against the American currency, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 81.94 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 101.50.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.71 per cent to $76.95 per barrel.

Traders are also awaiting inflation data, which will provide cues for the Reserve Bank of India's s next monetary policy moves.

"Slippage past 81.97 diffused the upside momentum, rendering the trend sideways again. Should 81.85 hold, expect another upswing, which though is less likely to be directional, until 82.2 is broken," Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,833.13 crore, according to exchange data.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 41.24 points or 0.07 per cent to 61,981.44 points on Thursday. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 5.55 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,320.65 points.

