Rupee falls 2 paise to 79.80 against U.S. dollar

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell by 3.05% to $92.82 per barrel

PTI Mumbai:
September 06, 2022 18:11 IST

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The rupee declined by 2 paise to close at 79.80 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Tuesday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.80 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.80 to 79.91 during the session.

The domestic unit finally settled at 79.80, down 2 paise over its previous close of 79.78.

"Rupee traded in a narrow range and volatility was low as most market participants were on the sidelines following the U.S. market holiday," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Mr. Somaiya added that the dollar rose to a fresh 20-year high against its major crosses.

"Focus will be on the services PMI number that will be released from the U.S. Better-than-expected data could extend gains for the greenback. We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 79.40 and 80.05," Mr. Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10% higher at 109.64.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell by 3.05% to $92.82 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 48.99 points or 0.08% lower at 59,196.99, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 10.20 points or 0.06% to 17,655.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹811.75 crore, as per exchange data.

