Markets

Rupee falls 2 paise to 79.80 against U.S. dollar

Picture used for representational purposes only. File

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The rupee declined by 2 paise to close at 79.80 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Tuesday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.80 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.80 to 79.91 during the session.

The domestic unit finally settled at 79.80, down 2 paise over its previous close of 79.78.

"Rupee traded in a narrow range and volatility was low as most market participants were on the sidelines following the U.S. market holiday," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Mr. Somaiya added that the dollar rose to a fresh 20-year high against its major crosses.

"Focus will be on the services PMI number that will be released from the U.S. Better-than-expected data could extend gains for the greenback. We expect the USD-INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 79.40 and 80.05," Mr. Somaiya said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10% higher at 109.64.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell by 3.05% to $92.82 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 48.99 points or 0.08% lower at 59,196.99, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 10.20 points or 0.06% to 17,655.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹811.75 crore, as per exchange data.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
currency values
foreign exchange market
financial markets
stocks
market and exchange
stock exchanges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2022 6:13:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-falls-2-paise-to-7980-against-us-dollar/article65857237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY