Rupee falls 19 paise to close at ₹79.64 against U.S. dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10% to 106.68.

PTI Mumbai
August 18, 2022 16:24 IST

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at ₹79.64 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, following the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at ₹79.60 and moved in a range of ₹79.60 to ₹79.71 during the day.

It finally ended at ₹79.64 against the greenback, down 19 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 29 paise to settle at ₹79.45 against the dollar.

Forex traders said the U.S. dollar index witnessed an upturn after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes showed that though things are slowing in the U.S., the Fed is not done with the rate hikes.

The U.S. central bank policymakers committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation, said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Somaiya further added that "we expect the USD/INR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 79.20 and 79.80".

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.58% to $95.13 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 37.87 points or 0.06% higher at 60,298.00, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 12.25 points or 0.07% to 17,956.50.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth ₹2,347.22 crore, as per exchange data.

