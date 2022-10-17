Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.38 against U.S. dollar

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.19 against the greenback.

PTI Mumbai
October 17, 2022 11:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo used for illustration purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee slipped 19 paise to 82.38 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on October 17, 2022 as persistent foreign funds outflows and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 82.33 against the dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 82.38, registering a fall of 19 paise over its previous close.

In initial deals, the rupee was moving in a close range of 82.38-82.33 against the American currency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee had settled at 82.19 against the greenback.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.27% to 113.01.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59% to $92.17 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 100.41 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 57,819.56, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 33.95 points or 0.20 per cent to 17,151.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

FIIs have pulled out nearly ₹7,500 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first two weeks of October on concerns of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally, which could hamper global economic growth.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the rupee has not weakened, but it is the dollar that has strengthened, as she defended the 8 per cent slide in the value of the Indian currency against the greenback this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
economy, business and finance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app