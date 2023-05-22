ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 82.85 against U.S. dollar

May 22, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Mumbai

However, a firm trend in domestic equities and sliding crude prices in international markets restricted the rupee’s loss, forex traders said

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN S.R.

The rupee fell 18 paise to close at 82.85 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on May 22, weighed down by a strong greenback in the overseas market.

However, a firm trend in domestic equities and sliding crude prices in international markets restricted the rupee's loss, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.80 against the dollar, and finally settled at 82.85 (provisional), down 18 paise from its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the day, the rupee touched a high of 82.70 and a low of 82.85 against the greenback.

On May 19, the rupee had settled at 82.67 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 103.10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.16% to $75.46 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated today to the lowest levels since February 2023 on underlying strength in the greenback and buying of Dollars by the RBI to shore up its forex reserves, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, the weak tone in crude oil prices and positive domestic equities cushioned the downside. U.S. Dollar eased slightly on a dovish statement by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and debt ceiling talks being stalled.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk-off sentiments amid concerns over the debt ceiling talks. However, expectations that crude oil prices may decline further amid sluggish demand from China may prevent a sharp fall in the rupee.

"Dovish hints by Powell may also support the rupee at lower levels. Market participants may remain cautious ahead of FOMC minutes this week. We expect the USD/INR spot to trade between 82.40 to 83.30 in the near term," Mr. Choudhary added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 234.00 points or 0.38% higher at 61,963.68 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 111.00 points or 0.61% to 18,314.40 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on May 19 as they offloaded shares worth ₹113.46 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, rising for the second consecutive week, India's forex kitty jumped $3.553 billion to $599.529 billion for the week ended May 12, the RBI said on May 19.

The overall reserves had jumped by $7.196 billion to $595.976 billion for the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US