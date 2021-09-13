Rupee falls 18 paise to 73.68 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

13 September 2021 13:57 IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 18 paise to 73.68 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on September 13, tracking a strong greenback in overseas market.

Forex traders said a muted trend in domestic equities also dragged the local unit down.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.63 against the dollar, then fell to 73.68, registering a decline of 18 paise from the last close.

In the previous session on September 9, the rupee had settled at 73.50 against the U.S. dollar.

The forex market was closed on September 10 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 92.66.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on September 9 as they purchased shares worth ₹423.44 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share index was trading 257.89 points or 0.44% lower at 58,047.18. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 69.60 points or 0.4% down at 17,299.65.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.41% to $73.22 per barrel.