HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 14 paise to 82.76 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit fell to 82.76 in initial trade, registering a decline of 14 paise over its last close. On May 18, the Rupee settled at 82.62 against the dollar.

May 19, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rupee depreciated 14 paise to 82.76 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on May 19, as weak Asian peers and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit fell to 82.76 in initial trade, registering a decline of 14 paise over its last close. On May 18, the Rupee settled at 82.62 against the dollar.

The Rupee opened weaker against the greenback on Friday morning as hawkish Fed continues to support the greenback. Additionally, weak Chinese Yuan also weighed on sentiments, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst — Commodities & Currencies Reliance Securities. However, he hopes of a deal on the debt ceiling and the Reserve Bank of India's presence could cap losses for the local unit.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 103.54. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.83% to $76.49 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 30.31 points or 0.05% lower at 61,401.43. The broader NSE Nifty declined 8.75 points or 0.05% to 18,121.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹970.18 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.