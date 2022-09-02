Rupee falls 14 paise to 79.70 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.63 against the greenback

On Thursday, the rupee declined by 4 paise to close at 79.56 against the dollar. File. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.63 against the greenback

The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to 79.70 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on September 2, weighed down by strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.63 against the greenback, then fell further to 79.70, registering a decline of 14 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee declined by 4 paise to close at 79.56 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12% to 109.55.

The rupee opened on a weak note as the dollar index advanced to 109.60 with the British pound falling to its lowest in two years while Yen touched the 140-mark, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Forex traders said though oil prices remained subdued, weak Asian and emerging market peers and higher inflation expectation might weigh on the local currency.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.83% to $94.05 per barrel.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the GST tax collection was at ₹1.44 lakh crore for the 6th consecutive month in August.

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7%, citing dampening of economic momentum in coming quarters on rising interest rates, uneven monsoon, and slowing global growth.

This is a sharp 1.1 percentage points cut from the growth projection of 8.8 per cent for the current year made in May by Moody's.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 151.29 points or 0.26% higher at 58,917.88, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 57.25 points or 0.33% to 17,600.05.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,290.31 crore, as per exchange data.