Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 82.12 against U.S. dollar

April 11, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Mumbai

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 81.96 and a low of 82.15 against the greenback

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: AP

The rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 82.12 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on April 11 as dollar demand from importers weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.96 against the dollar, and finally ended the day at 82.12 (provisional), 13 paise lower from its previous close.

The rupee on Monday rose 3 paise and settled at 81.99 against the U.S. dollar.

Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Indian rupee erased Monday's gain following corporate dollar outflows and dollar demand from the importers.

"Local traders will eye tomorrow's inflation and IIP data for a directional move. The market consensus is expecting lower inflation numbers along with slower output growth," Parmar said.

Spot INR-USD may consolidate between 81.70 to 82.50 in the near-term, he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.46% to 102.10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.30% to $84.43 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 311.21 points or 0.52% higher at 60,157.72 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 98.25 points or 0.56% to 17,722.30 points.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth ₹882.52 crore, as per exchange data.

