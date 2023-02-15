HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.90 against U.S. dollar

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 265.2 points or 0.43% lower at 60,767.06

February 15, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 82.90 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on February 15, weighed down by a strong American currency after the U.S. inflation data for January stoked worries that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

A muted trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices further dented investor sentiments, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.90 against the dollar, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.78 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14% to 103.38.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.70% to $84.98 per barrel.

"In the overseas markets, the dollar index rebounded from lows of the session as data for January showed the smallest annual increase in U.S. consumer prices since October 2021, which did not alter market expectations that interest rates will remain elevated for some time," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Data showed U.S. CPI rose 6.4% in the 12 months through January, the smallest gain since October 2021.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 265.2 points or 0.43% lower at 60,767.06. The broader NSE Nifty declined 69.85 points or 0.39% to 17,860.00.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth ₹1,305.30 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / economy, business and finance / foreign exchange market / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.