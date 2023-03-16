ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.77 against U.S. dollar

March 16, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Mumbai

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 78.94 points to 57,634.84 points while the broader NSE Nifty rose 13.45 points to 16,985.60 points.

PTI

The rupee fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday by 12 paise to 82.77 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar. | Photo Credit: SUDERSHAN V

The rupee fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday and depreciated by 12 paise to 82.77 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar amid mixed global equity market cues and foreign fund outflows.

Traders said positive sentiments in the domestic equity market and weaker dollar, however, resisted the decline in the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 82.77 against the dollar. It traded between 82.60 and 82.80 levels, and settled at 82.77 (provisional) against the American currency, registering a fall of 12 paise against its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the fourth consecutive day of decline in the rupee. On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.65 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 104.38.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.23 per cent to $74.60 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 78.94 points or 0.14 per cent to 57,634.84 points while the broader NSE Nifty rose 13.45 points or 0.08 per cent to 16,985.60 points.

On Thursday, Asian and European shares were trading on a mixed note against the backdrop of concerns over the health of the global banking system in the wake of bank failures in the U.S. and problems at Swiss major Credit Suisse.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the domestic capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,271.25 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US