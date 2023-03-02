HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.60 against U.S. dollar

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 0.84% lower at 58,909.35, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 0.74% to 17,321.90.

March 02, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Indian Rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.60 against USD.

Indian Rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.60 against USD. | Photo Credit: SUDERSHAN V

The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.60 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on Thursday as a stronger dollar in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Sustained foreign fund outflows further weighed on the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.57 against the greenback and closed at 82.60 (provisional), registering a fall of 11 paise over its previous close of 82.49.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 82.54 and a low of 82.61 against the American dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.25 per cent higher at 104.74.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.53 per cent to $84.76 per barrel.

The Indian rupee in line with Asian currencies depreciated after gaining in the last two days amid higher crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows and a surge in bond yields, said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The hawkish comment from the U.S. Federal Reserve and U.S. economic data indicates higher interest rates for a longer time supporting the dollar bulls, he added.

"Back to home, spot USDINR has been consolidating between 82.50 to 83 since February 6. We expect the current consolidation in USDINR may continue for a few more days but the direction of the dollar against major currencies is pointing towards an upward move," Mr. Parmar said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 501.73 points or 0.84 per cent lower at 58,909.35, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 129.00 points or 0.74 per cent to 17,321.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹424.88 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

foreign exchange market / financial markets / market and exchange / currency values / economy (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.