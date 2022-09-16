Rupee falls 11 paise to 79.82 against U.S. dollar in early trade

PTI Mumbai
September 16, 2022 10:29 IST

File. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to 79.82 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on September 16, tracking the strength of the American currency and a negative trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.80 against the greenback, then fell to 79.82, registering a decline of 11 paise over its last close.

In initial deals, the local unit also touched 79.79 against the dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee declined by 19 paise to close at 79.71 against the dollar.

The risk-off moods and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit, Forex traders said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.01% to 109.72.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.34% to $91.15 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 329.03 points or 0.55% lower at 59,604.98, while the broader NSE Nifty was lower by 88.45 points or 0.49% to 17,788.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,270.68 crore, as per exchange data.

