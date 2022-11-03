Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.90 against U.S. dollar

It finally settled at 82.90 against the American currency, registering a fall of 10 paise over its last close of 82.80.

PTI Mumbai
November 03, 2022 16:50 IST

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 82.90 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and maintained a hawkish stance.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.87 and witnessed a high of 82.74 and a low of 82.92.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 1.39% to 112.89.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.16% to $95.04 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 69.68 points or 0.11% to end at 60,836.41, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 30.15 points or 0.17% to 18,052.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth ₹1,436.30 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank's rate setting panel on Thursday met to finalise a report for the government on why it failed to keep retail inflation below the target of 6% for three consecutive quarters since January this year.

