Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.90 against U.S. dollar

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 82.90 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and maintained a hawkish stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.87 and witnessed a high of 82.74 and a low of 82.92.

It finally settled at 82.90 against the American currency, registering a fall of 10 paise over its last close of 82.80.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 1.39% to 112.89.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.16% to $95.04 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 69.68 points or 0.11% to end at 60,836.41, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 30.15 points or 0.17% to 18,052.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth ₹1,436.30 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank's rate setting panel on Thursday met to finalise a report for the government on why it failed to keep retail inflation below the target of 6% for three consecutive quarters since January this year.