ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.89 against U.S. dollar

February 22, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee closed at 82.89 against the U.S. dollar, registering a fall of 10 paise over its previous close of 82.79.

PTI

A cashier checks Indian rupee notes. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to settle at 82.89 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as intense selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas dented the sentiment.

However, a sharp decline in crude oil prices in the international market restricted the rupee's fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 82.79, and it moved in a tight range of 82.89 to 82.79 during the session.

It finally closed at 82.89 against the U.S. dollar, registering a fall of 10 paise over its previous close of 82.79.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12% higher at 104.23 ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes later in the day.

Bond yields in the U.S. have shot higher this month on anticipation of a firmer action by the Federal Reserve in its efforts to stamp out inflation.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, “Rupee traded weak below 82.85 amid increasing bond prices in the U.S. which have spiked above November 2022 rates. Keeping the hawkish view on rate hikes the participants keep increasing positions in safer dollars against risky assets.”

"Rupee weakness can be seen further below if RBI avoids intervention near 83.00." The Reserve Bank will also release the minutes of the MPC meeting held this month.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 1.48% to $81.82 per barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 927.74 points or 1.53% to close at 59,744.98, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 272.40 points or 1.53% to 17,554.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they bought shares worth ₹525.80 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US