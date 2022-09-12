Rupee falls 10 paise to 79.67 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.66 against the greenback

PTI Mumbai
September 12, 2022 10:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 79.67 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Monday, even as the equity market opened on a positive note.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.66 against the greenback, then fell to 79.67, registering a decline of 10 paise over its last close. In initial deals, the local unit also touched 79.64 against the dollar.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 79.57 against the American currency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23% to 108.75.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.49% to $91.46 per barrel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Markets now await India's August inflation data, which is likely to trend higher to 6.90 per cent from 6.71 per cent in July, as per a poll, adding pressure on RBI to hike interest rates more aggressively in coming months," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The dollar index eased further on Monday as investors await cues from U.S. CPI data this week.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 243.2 points or 0.41% higher at 60,036.34, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 76.55 points or 0.43% to 17,909.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹2,132.42 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $3.007 billion to $561.046 billion in the week ended August 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
market and exchange
foreign exchange market

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app