HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.03 against U.S. dollar

A weak U.S. dollar against major rivals overseas, however, supported the rupee and restricted the fall, forex traders said

September 11, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.03 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Monday (September 11), as positive cues from domestic equity markets failed to allay investors' concerns over elevated crude prices.

A weak American currency against major rivals overseas, however, supported the domestic unit and restricted the fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.93 against the U.S. dollar and moved between the peak of 82.83 and the lowest level of 83.06.

The rupee finally settled 1 paisa lower at 83.03 (provisional) against the American currency.

On Friday, the Indian unit had appreciated 21 paise to close at 83.02 against the greenback.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on the soft U.S. dollar, positive domestic markets and a correction in crude oil prices. However, concerns over global economic slowdown and rising expectations of a rate hike by FOMC amid strong economic data from the US may cap sharp gains," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

Mr. Choudhary said that traders may remain cautious ahead of inflation data from India and the U.S. later this week. "USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.40 to ₹83.30."

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.42% to 104.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.30% lower at $90.38 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex regained the 67,000-level and closed 528.17 points or 0.79% higher at 67,127.08. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 176.40 points or 0.89% to 19,996.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹224.22 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values / financial markets

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.