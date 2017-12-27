Rupee faces heat from rising dollar, down 10 paise at 64.18

The rupee gave up 10 paise at 64.18 against the dollar today, facing heat from a rising dollar overseas.
The US currency held on to its advantage because of unabated month-end demand from importers and banks amid foreign capital outflows.
The dollar was firm against a few global currencies, but the strength in domestic equities came as a buffer for the rupee losses, analysts said.
In the opening session, the domestic unit fell 10 paise at 64.18. Yesterday, it had ended lower by 3 paise at 64.08 in a quiet trade.
The benchmark BSE Sensex went up 76.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to scale yet another new peak of 34,087.32 in early session today.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor