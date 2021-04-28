Rupee extends gains for 3rd day; closes up by 30 paise at 74.36 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

28 April 2021 16:36 IST

The dollar index rose 0.14% to 91.03.

The rupee rose by 30 paise to close at 74.36 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, extending its gains for a third day on the back of strong rally in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.49 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.29 and a low of 74.50.

It finally ended at 74.36 against the American currency, registering a rise of 30 paise over its previous closing. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.66 against the American currency.

Advertising

Advertising

This is the third straight session of gain for the rupee, during which it appreciated by 65 paise.

"Indian Rupee appreciated on the back rise in risk appetite in domestic markets. However, sharp gains were prevented on strong dollar and continued FII outflows," said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Further, concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in India and lockdown restriction in some States weighed on investor sentiment and capped the gains for the local unit, Mr. Mukadam said.

Additionally, traders remained cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy outcome and U.S. President Joe Biden Speech, he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14% to 91.03.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18% to $66.54 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 789.70 points or 1.61% higher at 49,733.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 211.50 points or 1.44% to 14,864.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they sold shares worth ₹1,454.75 crore, according to the exchange data.