Rupee ends flat at 79.84 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 79.90

PTI Mumbai
August 22, 2022 16:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower crude oil prices supported the local unit, Forex dealers said. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

ADVERTISEMENT

The rupee recovered early losses to close flat at 79.84 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on August 22 amid a strong greenback overseas and massive sell-off in equities.

However, lower crude oil prices supported the local unit, Forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened weak at 79.90 and moved in a range of 79.78 to 79.92 during the session. It finally settled flat at 79.84 against the U.S. dollar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.20% to 108.38.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.81% to $95.94 per barrel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 872.28 points or 1.46% lower at 58,773.87, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 267.75 points or 1.51% to 17,490.70.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth ₹1,110.90 crore on Friday, according to provisional data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
currency values
foreign exchange market
market and exchange
financial markets

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app